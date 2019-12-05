Sparking joy in children with different abilities

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The Parker family of Hamblen County is eternally grateful for SPARK‘s impact in their son’s life.

SPARK, an organization dedicated to connecting people with disabilities to adaptive technology and services, provides them a life full of “independence and dignity.”

The Parker family said SPARK has played an undeniable role in their son’s life, and has enhanced his motor skills with adaptable toys, after their son was diagnosed with Walker-Wartburg syndrome.

SPARK continues to impact families just like the Parker’s in 24 different counties all across East Tennessee.

