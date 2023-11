KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sparrow Wine Bar opened its doors adjoined to Euphoric Cheese Shop this year, and they have some festive, holiday happenings for you to enjoy!

From a ‘Cheese Advent Calendar’ to Wine and Cheese Pairing 101, this inviting, eclectic space is perfect for your gatherings and has some great events you can join. Sparrow Wine Bar offers wine flights and even food offerings on their menu.

Check out their website for more information.