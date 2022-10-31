KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Let your Halloween costume come to life this year.

Tatyana Wilcox specializes in makeup for every occasion, including the spookiest time of year. She can create life-like effects such as blood, bruises, cuts, prosthetics, and any other complete body transformations.

Originally from Europe, Wilcox has trained all over the world including Paris, London, Milan, and more. Her work has been featured on Dateline NBC, Homicide Hunter, and other crime shows that need realistic lacerations.

Tatyana also provides makeup for weddings, special events, and prom.

