KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Hold onto someone special with a unique accessory.

Lunda Dow started her business as a way to give a gift that had much meaning behind it. Her work, Remember Me Jewelry, creates a lasting piece of memories and love with the use of flowers and cremains.

Many who have lost loved ones turn to Lunda so that they may have a piece of them forever. From necklaces, bracelets, and earrings, she handmakes custom pieces to be used forever.

She also help honor special days, such as using flowers from a wedding bouquet.

Dow ensures her pieces are affordable keeping everything under 100 dollars. For more information and to place an order, visit her Facebook page.