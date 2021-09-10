‘Special Spaces’ changing children’s lives one bedroom at a time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – When a child is diagnosed with cancer, it can change their world. The activities that they used to enjoy may look and feel different. They may not be able to do the things they really love. They don’t play soccer, ride bikes, go to prom or attend school. That’s where Special Spaces comes in.

Special Spaces provides these children with a special space where they can not only sleep, but also play, heal and spend time away from the challenges of their illness. A custom bedroom designed just for them. Whether they are dreaming of a princess castle, a butterfly bedroom, a pirate ship or a sports theme, we transform the child’s existing bedroom into a place that only he/she can imagine. A place for them just to be a kid!

You can learn more about Special Spaces at specialspaces.org.