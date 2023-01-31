KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Show your loved ones that you truly care with these special gift baskets.

The Flower Pot has several locations in Knoxville which means there is no excuse to surprise your special this Valentine’s Day.

Their gift basket arrangements can be however big or small depending on what you are looking to fill it with. The Flower Pot offers great gifts and novelty items to include as well as adding your own finds to give a personal touch.

If you are unsure on what your special person might want, their onsite floral designer, Lizzie Devine, can walk your through all of their items and can also custom order anything that you might want included.

The Flower Pot is full of so many things to do and sites to see. While their skilled and friendly team create your gift basket, enjoy some tea or a hot meal from their all-you-can-eat buffet.

For more information on their gift baskets and special Valentine’s Day requests, visit their website.