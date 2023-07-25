KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Saturday, July 29th, the Orange Hat Brewing Company will host a quarter-mile speed walking competition to support the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®, the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Orange Hat Brewing Company, which opened its doors three years ago, says its passions are pretty simple: great beer and good times with friends and family. A huge focus for them also is giving back to the community, which includes raising awareness about Alzheimer’s.

Race day will be on Saturday, July 29th, with the first heat beginning at 1:00 p.m. Organizers say swag bags will be given to everyone who registers for the speed walking race, and there are even trophies for the top winners.

To learn more about Orange Hat Brewing Company’s Speed Walking Race, check out their website.