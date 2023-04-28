KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The perfect photo opportunity is here to brighten up your special occasion.

From baby showers to prom, to even marriage proposals, Event Lit can spell it out for you.

They offer a wide variety of letters, numbers, and more to bring to your special occasion. You can rent the 3-foot tall marquee letters without any hassle.

From setup to removal, the Event Lit team is here to make your special day stress free. They are perfect for indoor and outdoor events too.

Their marquee letters can also be custom-made to fit a special symbol, logo, or animation for your event. Each letter also has a variety of colored-LED lights that will light up your event and make a great focal point.

Frank and Shelly Sus, owners of the Knoxville franchise, started this business shortly after moving to Knoxville from Wisconsin in 2021. They say they loved the region the most because of its beauty and mild winters.

Other locations include Orlando and Tampa.

For more information on rentals and pricing, visit their website.