FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — Pack that Bus and give back to those in need this Tax-Free weekend.

Mission Pack the Bus is celebrating its 10th year of giving back to students in need. Starting on Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30, shoppers and community members are encouraged to drop off new school supplies at Office Max locations at either Turkey Creek or Kingston Pike. Drop-off times are from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Turkey Creek shopping center is hosting this annual drive to support the Mission of Hope organization. Individuals have supplied children with new and necessary items for a successful school year.

Encouraged donations include pencils, notebooks, markers, backpacks, crayons, and more. Click here for a full list of items for each grade level.

Over the past nine years, Mission of Hope has donated school supplies to help more than 12,000 children at 29 different schools across the East Tennessee region.

Businesses such as Crumble Cookie Blaze Pizza, OfficeMax, and the Little Bus Company have been sponsoring this event to help level the playing field for children in rural Appalachia. This is all a part of the many ongoing events the Mission of Hope organization holds all year round.

The nonprofit has been serving children in the East Tennessee region since 1996. They exist to serve those living in Eastern Kentucky and Tennessee who might not have access to food, clothes, toys, hygiene products, and other life-sustaining essentials.

For more information and to get involved with Mission of Hope all year long, visit their website.