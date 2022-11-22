KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Christmas magic is in the mountains.

Anakeesta is the number one destination in Gatlinburg to take your family for Christmas this year. Enjoy the holiday lights and winter views of the smokies while creating memories to last forever.

Starting Saturday, November 26 get the whole family for a special ‘Breakfast with Santa.’ Tickets are on sale now and includes early access to the park, delicious breakfast at one of their onsite restaurants, professional pictures with Santa, and more.

They also have onsite entertainment ready to ring in the holiday cheer. The ‘Kringle’s Karols’, Anakeesta’s in-house Christmas carolers, will also be joining in at the breakfast for a special sing-a-long, as well as Jolly the Juggling Elf.

The park is already in full holiday décor with lights, sound, and even their 40 foot tall Christmas tree you are greeted with once entering.

Anakeesta has everything from sun up to sun down. If you are someone who likes to to live on the wild side and enjoy some adventure, ride their Rail Run Mountain Coaster or Zip line through the mountains. If you are wanting to unwind and relax, their newest Astra Lumina experience will transcended you into the skies.

For more information on Anakeesta and fun for the whole family, visit their website.