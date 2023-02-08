KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Get up close and personal with the Knoxville heartthrob.

The UT Basevol Head Coach is known for so much more than multiple record-breaking seasons.

UT fans have referred to Vitello as being “easy on the eyes,” and one local boutique is making many dreams come true this Galentine’s Day season.

On Saturday, February 11 Lizard Thicket in Turkey Creek will be holding a special event featuring giveaways, refreshments, and a meet and greet with Tony Vitello.

His obvious attractiveness has brought many out to games just to get a glimpse of the coach in person. Many fans (both men and women) have worn apparel items to the games that read: “I am only here for the coach.”

With the season of love in the air, what better time than to spend it with the East Tennessee bachelor himself.

Lizard Thicket offers apparel items for any occasion and all ages. The pride themselves in being a top quality boutique with affordable prices that won’t break the bank.

You can shop till you drop finding the perfect outfit for any event. For more information and directions, visit their website.