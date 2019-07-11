Breaking News
Spice up summer with a trip to see a collection of 20,000 salt and pepper shakers

GATLINBURG- With more than 20,000 pairs of salt and pepper shakers, Andrea Ludden is keeping the dream of her mother alive with The Salt & Pepper Shaker Museum.

As an avid collector of salt and pepper shakers, Ludden’s mother collected more than 60,000 salt and pepper shaker pairs during her lifetime and the family now has these vintage shakers in two different locations worldwide: Gatlinburg, TN, and Alicante, Spain.

Spice up your summer by visiting the Ludden’s collection in East Tennessee, open everyday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 561 Brookside Village Way, Gatlinburg, TN 37738.

