Spice up the new year with Ruby Tuesday Fajita Fiesta

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- A local author will soon release his first historical fiction novel called "A Death Well Lived".

Writer Daniel Overdorf is a professor at Johnson University in South Knoxville. Overdorf says his novel focuses on a self-absorbed roman soldier in first century Judea whose life is changed when he encounters a community of faithful Jews and, eventually, their messiah. Today Daniel sits down with Living East Tennessee's Kelli Smith to tell her more about the big release on January 14th.