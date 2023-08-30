KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Football season is so close, we can smell it, and as many plan to host tailgates and watch parties throughout the season, there’s no better way to spice up your favorite tailgate foods than with Dale’s Seasoning.

One popular dish that is loved during football season is some good ol’ fashioned baked beans. It’s perfect to eat during the summer or winter months, and you can always add additional ingredients to enjoy with the beans to make it even better.

Dale’s Baked Beans:

Ingredients:

4 cans of baked beans

½ lb bacon

1 small onion (diced)

2 cans French fried onions

½ cup light brown sugar

¼ cup ketchup

1 tbsp Dale’s Seasoning

½ cup barbecue sauce

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. Fry 6 pieces of bacon and reserve drippings. Drain bacon slices on a paper towel-lined plate In a large bowl, combine baked beans, brown sugar, ketchup, barbecue sauce, Dale’s Seasoning, onion and bacon drippings, and mix well. Pour into a large casserole dish. Crumble fried bacon bacon and stir into mixture. Bake for approximately 55 minutes. Remove from oven and top with French fried onions, then return to oven and broil until onions are brown (about 5 minutes).

For more on Dale’s Seasoning and additional recipes, visit their website.