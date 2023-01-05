KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are looking for a workout that also feels like a party, then spin cycle is for you.

The benefits and impact doing an indoor cycling class have are unlike any other. Despite what anyone might think, you are getting a full body workout even if your legs are the only ones doing the work.

You can work out your arms, legs, glutes, and even abs with just one class.

Turbo Spin Cycling in Knoxville was East Tennessee’s first cycling studio to open in the region and is now celebrating 8 years being open. Each of their classes are designed to work for you. Beginner and advanced riders will always find a class for them. Turbo Spin offers 45 and 60 minute classes.

Sweat it out in Turbo Mode with loud music, strobe lights, and even a leaderboard to track your score.

They even offer regular themed rides such as Taylor Swift to Drake, and will also have specific genre rides like country, rap, and even worship. Click here to look at their schedule.

Currently, they are offering 23 percent off all memberships during the month of January. Visit their website and Instagram to get signed up.