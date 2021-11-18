KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville’s first ever spin cycle studio, Turbo Spin Cycle, stopped by to get us in gear for Wellness Wednesday!

Owner, Brittany Forrester, told us all we need to know about this (believe it or not) full body workout!

Turbo Spin Cycling Studio will be 7 years old in the new year, and business is better than ever. When taking a class you are fully immersed in the upbeat music, bright neon lights, and even a chance to see yourself on the scoreboard, going head-to-head with other riders.

Tala had to get in Turbo mode, on the show too!

To book a class head over to their website.