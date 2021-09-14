Split Rail Eats incorporates popular menu item for GatlinBURGER Week

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – For GatlinBURGER Week, Split Rail Eats takes the concept of a cheeseburger to a whole new level.

Encouraged by a regular customer to include one of their most popular menu items on their specialty burger, “The Daddy Mac” features a smashed angus patty with deep fried mac and cheese, a sweet & tangy sauce, bread & butter pickles, and bacon on a toasted potato bun.

GatlinBURGER Week runs from September 19-25. You can try out all the of the specialty burgers featured during the event for just $8 (sides are separate and tips are encouraged).

Download the passport for GatlinBURGER Week to see what other Gatlinburg restaurants are competing for the coveted title of “Burger Meister.”