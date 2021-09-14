Split Rail Eats incorporates popular menu item for GatlinBURGER Week

Living East Tennessee
Posted: / Updated:

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – For GatlinBURGER Week, Split Rail Eats takes the concept of a cheeseburger to a whole new level.

Encouraged by a regular customer to include one of their most popular menu items on their specialty burger, “The Daddy Mac” features a smashed angus patty with deep fried mac and cheese, a sweet & tangy sauce, bread & butter pickles, and bacon on a toasted potato bun.

GatlinBURGER Week runs from September 19-25. You can try out all the of the specialty burgers featured during the event for just $8 (sides are separate and tips are encouraged).

Download the passport for GatlinBURGER Week to see what other Gatlinburg restaurants are competing for the coveted title of “Burger Meister.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

A new hotel in Knoxville's Old City

CDC: It's okay to get flu and COVID vaccine at the same time

Knoxville family able to get new van thanks to community support

Norm Macdonald dead at 61 after cancer battle

$700,000 investment in Knox Coutny dog parks & splash pads

Scott High School to going virtual learning