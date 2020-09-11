Split Rail Eats slices up a big dill during GatlinBURGER Week

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Split Rail Eats is serving up a savory, salty and classic “off the menu” burger just ahead of GatlinBURGER Week.

The inaugural GatlinBURGER Week is kicking off on Sunday, September 13 and running through September 19, as 16 local Gatlinburg restaurants compete for the title of “Burger Meister.”

Split Rail Eats’ “Pickle Me Pimento” burger features two smashed burgers with pimento cheese,

crispy southern fried pickles, Applewood smoked bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a toasted potato roll.

Check out this burger during #GatlinBURGER week for just $7! Don’t forget to purchase sides and tip well at these local restaurants during Burger Week.

Download the passport to GatlinBURGER Week to see what other Gatlinburg restaurants are competing for the coveted title of “Burger Meister.”