KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Skin cancer is one of the most common types of cancer. One out of every 5 people will experience skin cancer by the time they reach 70 years old.

“Performing your own skin exam is very important,” said Dr, Laura Enomoto, surgical oncologist at UT Medical Center.

Check sun exposed areas of you face, arms hands and feet. Don’t forget to check your fingers and toes, and in between.

Things to look for:

Moles that change over time

Moles that itch or bleed

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will minimize exposure. Wide-brimmed hats and UV shirts will help, as will wearing a sunscreen that is at least SPF 30.

About 99 percent of skin cancers are treatable if caught early.

