KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pelvic floor disorders include a wide range of issues that include pelvic support, bladder and bowel control.

“They are common problems that women experience after childbirth and later in life,” said Dr. Michael Polin, gynecologic urologist at UT Medical Center.

Urinary incontinence, for instance, can involve urine leakage during coughing and sneezing, or when there is a problem getting to the bathroom. Quality of life can be affected.

Talk to your primary care provider to get a referral to an appropriate specialist.

Contact UT Medical Center for more information, to find a specialist or learn more about the condition.