KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (Sponsored Content) — Do you ever feel down when you’re ill? If so, you are not alone.

“In our culture, we have historically tried to separate how we are doing physically from how we are do mentally and emotionally,” said Dr. Shelly Durbin, a behavioral health expert with UT Medical Center. “I think that is kind of a big disservice because you can’t separate those things.”

How you are doing physically if you get an illness affects your emotional state, she said. Your emotional state affects your mental state.

“It is very, very rare that I see someone with only a physical complaint that is purely physical,” she said.

Even infections have an emotional component, Durbin said.

“Its really important if you are not feeling well, and even if you can’t define why you don’t feel well, reach out to your primary care doctor or utmedicalcenter.org,” she said.

