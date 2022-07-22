KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (Sponsored Content) — It’s important to know the difference between normal movements, such as feeling jittery after drinking coffee, and something more worrisome, such as uncontrollable shaking of your hand while eating.

Movement Disorders can be an involuntary movement, but it can also be an overall slowness that you have difficulty controlling.

“Common symptoms in movement disorders include, for example, Parkinson’s Disease where people’s hands are shaking at rest or when they walking, they notice they are moving slower or just not picking up their feet as well as they used to,” said Dr. Shadi Barbu, a neurologist at UT Medical Center in Knoxville.

Another type is dystonia, which is involuntary muscle contraction. With this disorder, people may notice their toes are curling and no one else seems to have this problem, Barbu said.

“If you’re noticing persistent involuntary movements, I urge you to seek evaluation with your primary care physician,” Barbu said.

Get more Medical Minutes:

