KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The most common pain associated with cardian issues is chest pain or discomfort, but did you know that can vary?

“It may not be a frank pain, it might be a pressure or tightness,” said Dr. Jay Crook, cardiologist at UT Medical Center.

Some type of chest discomfort is the most common symptom, however people may experience symptoms other than chest discomfort that could indicate a heart attack.

In fact, Crook says women may experience these other symptoms more than men.

Symptoms such as:

Discomfort in the neck, jaw, or between the shoulder blades, arms or shoulders

Dizziness with nausea

Shortness of breath that persists despite rest

