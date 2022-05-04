Work in Progress

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
79°
Knoxville
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Automotive News
Caring For Our Kids
Crime Stoppers Spotlight
Dolly Parton
Don Dare Investigations
Download WATE news app
Find lowest gas prices in Knoxville
Food For Thought
Knoxville Traffic
Latest COVID-19 news
Local News
Missing People
National/World
Politics
Positively Tennessee
Press Releases
Rankings & Lists
Regional/State news
Remarkable Women 2022
Send photo, video or news tips
Smoky Mountain news
Tennessee Treasures
Top Stories
Washington Bureau
Wears Valley Wildfire
What the Tech?
Your Local Election HQ
Newsletters
Weather
Closings
Forecast
Live Radar
Pollen & Allergy Forecast
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Starwatch
Sweatcast
Watches & Warnings
Weather Cameras
Weather School
Download WATE mobile apps
Living East TN
Meet the LETN Team
Home and Family
Deals and Steals
Newsletter
UT Medical Minute
Highway to Hometowns with Ingles
Buy Local in East Tennessee
Home Design Center
BestReviews Daily Deals
BestReviews
Top Stories
See More Smokies from Camp Atagahi
Video
Top Stories
Craven Wings adds an Ace to their impressive roster
Video
High flying fun with Dragonfly Aerial and Circus …
Video
Frank Murphy and his latest adventure
Video
ORAU offering special certifications
Video
Sports
Orange and White Nation
The Masters 2022
Tennessee Titans
Ice Bears
High School
SEC Football
NFL Draft
Top Stories
US Soccer deal equalizes pay for women, men
Top Stories
One Knox SC picks up first win in club history
Video
Top Stories
Offensive explosion leads Vols to midweek victory
Ric Flair’s ‘last match’ to be in Nashville
Inaugural One Knoxville SC match draws 2,200 fans
Video
Lady Vols seeded 11th overall, will host regional
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
Watch news videos
WATE TV Listings
Community
Project Grad
Remarkable Women 2022
Contests
Million Dollar Community Investment
Knoxville Man Show
WATE Who’s Hiring?
Calendar
Sponsored Content: Buy Local East Tennessee
See More Smokies
Community Conversations
Press Releases
Jobs
The Business Buzz
Find a Job
Intern at WATE
Work at WATE
WATE Who’s Hiring
About Us
Meet The Team
Get Newsletters
WATE Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Our History
Request tour
Advertise With Us
Greystone Creative
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Work in Progress
Making men’s self-care approachable with Dapper Dandies
Top Work in Progress Headlines
Dapper Dandies is changing how men see self-care
Quick Links
Maker Mondays
East Tennessee Music Makers
Style & Beauty
Buy local in East TN
Most read on WATE.com
KPD officer placed on leave after domestic incident
Charges dropped against woman after officer indicted
TN ‘anti-trans’ bathroom law struck down by judge
Residents oppose development on old Knoxville dump
Coworkers remember friend killed in motorcycle crash
Teens in TN can now take driver’s test at home
Double homicide investigation underway in Roane County
FORECAST: Warm weather begins to build with storms …
Downtown Knoxville land lots sold for $7.3 million
TN death row inmate Oscar Smith selects last meal
Trending Stories
KPD officer placed on leave after domestic incident
Charges dropped against woman after officer indicted
TN ‘anti-trans’ bathroom law struck down by judge
Residents oppose development on old Knoxville dump
Coworkers remember friend killed in motorcycle crash
Teens in TN can now take driver’s test at home
Double homicide investigation underway in Roane County
FORECAST: Warm weather begins to build with storms …
Knoxville Events