KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Popular local hotspot Brother Wolf embraces the Halloween spirit with their seasonal pop-up “Brother Werewolf” as a part of the Wicked Cool event being put on by the Downtown Knoxville Alliance.

If you enjoy thematic cocktails, great Halloween décor, and horror classics running on the wall then you may want to zombie walk over to the season pop-up Brother Werewolf. As part of the Downtown Knoxville Alliance’s “Wicked Cool”, popular Italian inspired cocktail bar Brother Wolf has embraced their dark-side for the Halloween season.