KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Foothills Craft Guild threw their Spring Artisan Market at the Venue at Lenoir City.

From custom made soaps to one-of-a-kind jewelry, many different artisans call the Foothills Craft Guild home. Guild members came out to the Venue at Lenoir City to welcome guests of all ages to witness their artistic endeavors and give visitors a way to support both local artisans and the guild by purchasing unique pieces that cannot be found anywhere else.

Below we had the opportunity to speak with a veteran guild artist and board member Rex Redd. Although Rex’s main pursuit is pottery where his talent truly shines, Rex works in a large variety of mediums to include wood, stone, and precious metals. More information about Rex’s work and how to purchase one of his pieces can be found at the Rex Redd website

If you did not get a chance to attend, plan to visit the Fall Showcase at the Knoxville Expo Center in November. Visit the Foothills Craft Guild website for additional information.