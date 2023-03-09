KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Expo management is set for their 10th Annual Spring Home & Garden Show to be held this upcoming weekend on March 11-12 at the Knoxville Expo Center. There will be many vendors in attendance to give visitors the opportunity to see the newest in home improvement products and services from local businesses.

Here’s a look at some of the businesses that will be there:

America’s Swimming Pool Company of Knoxville is the leading provider of pool care. Whether they’re cleaning a pool, providing maintenance or major repairs or resurfacing, their goal is to provide customers with the cleanest, most beautiful, and most durable pool or spa they’ve ever seen. It’s helpful to know they offer flat-rate prices and custom maintenance plans for every budget. Plus, customers with the Knoxville swimming pool maintenance enjoy a weekly report about their pool. Visit their website for more information.

True Metal Supply is a manufacturer and supplier of metal roofing and post frame building products. According to their website, metal roofing has been used for centuries and it durability, efficiency and longevity have been proven in the real world and by independent testing in laboratories all across the world. Find out more here.

Southern Industries Home Improvements service all of Knoxville and surrounding areas. They offer a variety of product lines including replacement windows, walk-in showers, and walk-in baths, vinyl siding, roofs, gutters, gutter guard systems, patio covers, and attic insulation. All of their products are manufactured right here in the U.S. and many are custom-made to fit your individual situation. They stand behind all of their products and services, and in many cases, they offer a lifetime warranty on the products that they install. To learn more, visit their website.

Roof Maxx is a safe, easy, proven and affordable alternative to a complicated, expensive and life-disrupting asphalt roof replacement. Their rejuvenating oil will restore your shingles’ flexibility and waterproofing for five years, ensuring maximum property protection. And their warranty is transferable if a customer ends up moving within that time. Roof Maxx typically costs 20% of the cost of a roof replacement, depending on the size of your roof. That means customers are saving up to 80% with a Roof Maxx treatment. Their Roof Maxx dealers will give you an exact quote after you fill out their Get Free Estimate form. To get started, visit their website.

Head to the Home & Garden show to see who else will be there and to learn more about each of these vendors. For more on the event, check out the Home & Garden Show Facebook page.