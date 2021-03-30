Spring into new a new wardrobe with Folly Boutique

KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WATE)- Folly Boutique continues to style the East Tennessee community by offering up a little something for everyone! From moms and daughters to grandmothers and friends, this boutique includes not only staples for the wardrobe, but accessories and home décor as well.

Located in the heart of Fountain City at 104 Hotel Rd, Knoxville, TN 37918, owner Becky Walker, prides herself on being a boutique that caters to the North Knoxville area.

Stop in today to “shop ’til you drop,” and don’t forget to catch Folly Boutique on “Deals and Steals” on Living East Tennessee, this Friday, April 2 from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.