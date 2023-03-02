KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Shop, sip, and gather at one of Knoxville’s premier shopping experiences.

The Pinnacle at Turkey Creek will be hosting their 2nd annual Spring Edit on Friday, March 10 from 5:30pm to 8:00pm. The event is free and will be located in the Plaza near Talbots and Loft.

The evening will be full of fashion, giveaways, treats and more. Several Turkey Creek apparel tenants will be involved in a fashion show to unveil their top looks and trends you can show for Spring 2023.

“This unique event is a great opportunity for shoppers and attendees to truly get a feel for what our shopping center is all about,” says Marketing Associate of Pinnacle Turkey Creek, Gabi Walsh.

This year’s vendors include Flossy Knox, Butter From The Block, Teleri Athletics and more.

The onsite fashion show will feature looks from several boutiques including the popular Lizard Thicket.

Check out some of the popular looks you will be seeing strutting down the catwalk.

For more information on the Pinnacle at Turkey Creek and upcoming events you can see, visit their website and Facebook page.