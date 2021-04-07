Spring into the perfect sell with home staging from the James Staging Co.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The James Staging Co. is sprucing up homes for the perfect spring sell.

Ashley James, owner of the James Staging Co., launched her business after nine years of working as a paralegal. While she loved her job at her former law firm, James said her true calling was with home décor, furniture painting and blogging. Through her new boutique staging company, James combines her love for interior design with psychology to encourage potential buyers to spend more time in a home during a showing that allows them to envision themselves there.

James said her team does it all! Contact the James Staging Co. for more information on packages, pricing and more!

