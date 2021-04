KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– If you are in the market to spruce up your home or wardrobe for warmer weather, there’s an event you don’t want to miss! It’s time for the Spring Market at Etta’s Boutique Home Decor and More in Seymour. The event is coming up on May 1st and will feature outdoor vendors, food, drinks, home decor, clothing, and more. Cindy Winegar and Sandra Soloman tell us more about the Spring Market and about the brand new location in the heart of Seymour.