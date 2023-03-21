KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Give your wardrobe a makeover with a preloved items.

The 9th annual Statemint Sale is back and bigger than ever. The sale will kick off on Thursday, March 23 and will run until Sunday, March 26 at the Knoxville Expo Center located off Clinton Hwy.

The event is free and open for both men and women.

There are over 400 sellers that have given you the opportunity to shop over 35,000 items. From clothes, to shoes, to accessories you can find anything up to 50 to 80 percent off its original retail price.

All items are in mint condition and are up to date in style and trend. Founder, Sarah McAffry, takes pride in the quality and inclusivity of their pieces.

“We have sizes from XS Petit to 14X,” she says.

Shoppers can expect to see name brands such as Kate Spade, Lululemon, Nike and more. “We also have a high-end luxury area for anything priced at 50 dollars or higher,” McAffry adds.

This is also the first year men can fully shop the sale too.

For more information and times, visit their website and Facebook page.