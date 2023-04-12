KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Guardian Foundation Repair, a locally-owned business, is helping you with your spring renovations for your home, especially when it comes to water management.

The foundation repair business, with locations in Knoxville, Chattanooga, and the Tri-Cities, focuses on foundation repair, as well as basement waterproofing, basement wall repair, crawl space encapsulation, exterior and interior water management at an affordable price.

Guardian Foundation Repair’s owner, Erik Connard, wants to educate people on why water management is essential for the health of your home. He says it is very important to keep water away from your foundation. That means the first step is having clean gutters and downspouts that carry water away from the foundation.

Connard shares a few steps to ensure water management: “On a good rainy day, homeowners should go out and visually check each downspout to ensure it’s working properly and take pictures.”

The foundation repair owner says that standing water is the next most important issue to monitor and that a vast majority of foundation repair comes from mismanaged water. He explains that the best way to check is during or after heavy rains. During this time, he suggests walking around your property to see if there is any erosion or standing water issues that could cause foundation issues. After that, he recommends getting good pictures to help identify the issue.

Guardian Foundation Repair takes an individualized approach, while relying on years of training and experience to complete jobs successfully. Connard says, “So many times we see customers that have several quotes and some of those quotes are very different from others and it gets confusing.”

He continues, “We suggest having a third-party engineer come in prior to our work being done so they can see what our repair plan is and make any recommendations. We believe this helps the homeowners decide which repair and which company to use.”

Guardian Foundation Repair says they like to communicate with each customer to explain the many ways they can attack the problems areas in the home.

