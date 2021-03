KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - It all started with a desire for a donut, and then came The Donut Theory.

Laura Crawford, a woman living with celiac disease, was on the hunt for the perfect gluten-free donut, and never found one that satisfied her taste buds. After pondering on what to do next, she decided to start her own donut shop and create gluten-free donuts for the East Tennessee community.