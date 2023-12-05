GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Anakeesta has transformed into a winter wonderland for their Enchanted Christmas. When you gather around the fire with friends and family and enjoy a magical cup of hot cocoa, you will see views you can’t get anywhere else.

Anakeesta is making sure everyone on the nice list gets to experience the magic of Christmas, partnering with WATE 6 News on your Side and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Starting Monday, December 4, guests can bring a new and unused toys to the Anakeesta plaza on the Parkway and ‘Stack the Sleigh!’ This event runs through Friday, Dec. 8. Plus, if you donate a toy, you will receive a coupon for 20% off up to 6 General Admission tickets in a single purchase during that week.

All toys donated will be delivered to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital on Dec. 13!

To learn more just visit their website.