KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With graduation around the corner for many, we sat down with a local expert whose mission is make a strong contender and well prepared for the workforce.

Frank Rosamond, owner or Sandler Training, has created a bulletproof coaching and mentorship program for job seekers.

He says there are common misconceptions as well as mistakes many make when applying for jobs.

Most companies are using digital platforms to secure employees, the problem is that the computer is doing all the work. A person who is highly qualified for a job may not be a contender due to artificial intelligence not gathering all the right information.

Rosamond says the way to surpass this algorithm is to ensure the job title is within your resume. That will ensure your resume is being flagged.

Sandler Training offers one-on-one interview training and resume building. They also cater to large corporations and businesses looking for extra tools to thrive in their industry.

Their mission is to invest in your business and allow help you become a strong leader, individually or as a group.

