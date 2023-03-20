KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Local pageant queen and director is adding business owner to her resume.

Summer Blalock has worked within the pageantry world for over 20 years. She currently hold multiple state and national pageant titles including the Tennessee State Cinderella Woman, Mrs. Tennessee Festivals Grand Supreme and Ms. Tennessee United States.

With this experience she aims to help women look and feel their best from within and is using her strengths as a leader towards her latest venture.

She is now operating Say Cheese Photo Fun, a photo booth company that services the East Tennessee region.

They can cater to your special day and provide an experience for memories to last. From weddings to corporate events you can choose up to four photo booth selections including their popular 360° Video Experience.

Blalock uses her love for empowerment by coaching young and aspiring professional women. She helps with community service, public speaking and more.

“The former owners have done a phenomenal job building an outstanding business to provide high tech, quality photo and video booths in East Tennessee,” she says. “I am so excited to carry on the business.”