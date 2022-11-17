KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An extraordinary woman is teaching others how to live, laugh, learn, and love.

Kim Hansard has been making many laugh on their drive in the morning for over 20 years. Whether driving to work or dropping the kids off at school, she and her co-host Marc Anthony, hope to make you smile every day with their fun chemistry and witty personalities.

She gets up at 4:00 a.m. every weekday morning to start a new day off with a good radio show. With the high demands her job requires to staying an attentive wife and mother, Kim has learned how to remain positive and energetic throughout her days.

Her number one priority–self care. Whether learning how to say ‘no’, to even trying out the word ‘yes,’ she hopes that many find happiness outside of their comfort zones.

“Put yourself first,” she says. It can be easy to get sucked into the mundane chores, responsibilities, and other necessities we have to fulfill, and Kim is hoping you never forget to keep your needs at the top.

She is excited to talk more about the many ways she tackles being a wife, mother, and woman in a fast-paced world. Stop by WATE Six on Your Side’s Women’s Spectacular to meet her yourself. On Saturday, November 19, Kim Hansard will be on the main stage answering your questions. Click here for details and the full schedule.