JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WATE) — Dive into space and celebrate one of the biggest science-fiction movies of all time.

On Thursday, May 4 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Star Wars fans will have the opportunity to be transformed into the sky throughout Downtown Jonesborough. Tickets are online.

Check-in will be at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, located at 117 Boone Street.

The day has been coined as National Star Wars Day after the saying “May The Fourth” has gained popularity from the original saying “May the Force be with You.”

The event will feature themed food and drinks, as well as fun activities for all ages. From Jedi training to gem mining, you will be floating in space all day. All, including animals, are encouraged to dress in their best Star Wars outfit for a costume contest that is out of this world.

This event is being put on by the Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association (JAMSA) who bring ideas and take action to help strengthen the town’s economy while also maintaining the town’s charm.

For more information and other events happening in Jonesborough, visit the city’s website.