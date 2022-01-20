KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Saturday January 22nd the Ice Bears will face off against the Bobcats for Star Wars night starting at 7:30pm EST.

On Saturday when the Ice Bears take on the Bobcats you can also support a wonderful cause. The Ice Bears have teamed up with the Partners in Education to raise funds that will go to help local community schools. The legendary 501st Stormtrooper Legion will be at the game to rally support and the Ice Bears invite all of their fans to dress up as their favorite Star Wars characters.

For more information on Star Wars night or to purchase tickets visit the Ice Bears website.