Start a new podcast with tips from this VFL who found success on the airwaves

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Podcast your way through the new year!

Justin Crawford, 2018 graduate from the University of Tennessee, has successfully launched a brand-new celebrity podcast, entitled “Men of the Hour,” with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. His goal is to encourage, inspire and uplift the next generation of men to become the best versions of themselves.

While producing the podcast, Crawford recognized how easy it was to get the ball rolling on podcast content and shares tips and tricks on how to crank up a new podcast from scratch while doing it all on a budget!

For weekly inspiration from men in the entertainment industry, check out the “Men of the Hour” podcast with Justin Crawford on Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Spotify and Instagram.