KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– It is time to give your un-wanted clothes a new home.

StateMint Style is gearing up for their Spring 2022 Pop-up shop.

StateMint Style was created by former teacher and photographer, Sarah Mcaffry in 2014. She created this business as a way for you to not only clean out your closet, but shop till you drop.

The big event will run from Mar 24-27 at the The Grande at the Knoxville Expo Center off Clinton Hwy,

Men and women come from all over East Tennessee and surrounding counties to shop this 3-day event. Many can find a year’s worth of clothing at a discounted price. The buyers have something to look forward to, however the sellers anticipate this event just as much.

Sellers have the opportunity to clean out their closet’s and choose to donate many items that do not sell. The opportunity to sell is still open and only requires an upfront $20 registration fee. Sellers will also have the chance to price their own items and be a part of the whole consumer process.

The average seller usually makes $300 after their items have sold.

The StateMint Style Consignment Shop happens twice a year, with the next event happening this fall.

For more information on how to become a seller or shop the event, visit their website.