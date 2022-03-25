KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A two-time year event has kicked off and brings out many from all over.

StateMint Style is Knoxville’s largest pop-up consignment shop and happens every Fall and Spring.

From now until Sunday, March 27th, many will be able to shop apparel, accessories, shoes, handbags, and more for up to 90 percent off.

About 300 women and men consign every year, and an even bigger crowd is ready to shop their closets.

Each item goes through a careful selection process, so you know you are getting top quality. Name brands such as Free People, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, and more are a big part of this sale.

The options are endless with the StateMint Style Sale. You can consign, shop, and even volunteer at the event. Volunteering comes with many benefits including discounted items and shopping early.

If 50-90 percent off isn’t enough for you, on Sunday, March 27 any item still left will be automatically half off.

If you missed out on the Spring event, the Fall Sale registration will be opening soon.

Follow along on their website and Instagram page to stay up-to-date on the next sale.