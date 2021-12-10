KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Priority Ambulance stopped by to make sure we know how to stay prepared and safe, in case of a winter emergency.

As the weather gets colder, anything can happen. From icy roads to low tire pressure, it is important to stay mindful in case you find yourself in these situations.

When the weather is incliment and roads are bad, sometimes the best option to take is to not risk driving at all. If you do not need to be somewhere, the way to avoid any winter weather issues would be to stay home.

It is also important to ensure your car is up-to-date on its’ maintenance. Make sure your battery, tire pressure, and oil, have been checked before heading out.

It is also important to store important supplies in your car such as canned, non perishable foods, blankets, flashlights, and water. Many accidents can be unpredictable and you might not be able to get out of a situation quickly.

