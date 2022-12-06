NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re no fan of the cold, A Country Christmas at Gaylord Opryland Resort has ways to stay warm and remain festive this holiday season. With a wide variety of indoor activities, visitors can avoid having to brace the cold.

It is sure to be a magical holiday experience for all ages with many indoor atriums decorated with millions of holiday lights, over 100 Christmas trees and thousands of shimmering ornaments.

Beyond decorations, there’s plenty of ways to get the whole family involved in different activities:

· Reindeer Games Scavenger Hunt featuring Rudolph and The Misfit Toys

· Parade of Trees

· Photos with Santa

· Gingerbread Decorating Corner

· General Jackson Showboat

· Build-A-Bear Workshop®

· Christmas selfie spots

· Self-guided garden tours

· Synchronized Delta Fountain shows

· Delta Riverboat Christmas Cruise

· Sing-alongs with Dickens carolers

For more on all the activities A Country Christmas at Gaylord Opryland Resort has to offer, visit their website for more information.