KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is time for another fire safety lesson with Rural Metro Fire Department.

One of the most utilized sources of heat is your home’s fireplace, but if not used properly, it can be hazardous.

Rural Metro Fire Department is helping you prevent house fires cause by misusing your fireplace and other heat sources. There can be a lot of misconceptions on how to properly use your fireplace and chimney and they are breaking it down.

“We have seen a tremendous amount of calls due to a fire in the chimney,” says Jeff Bagwell.

Bagwell says many insist on leaving their fireplace on all throughout the night, however, he says that is one of the many reasons they see house fires. “We recommend that you deny your fire of oxygen before you go to bed. Ensure the fire is completely out because that last thing you would want to happen is for a fire to occur while you are sleeping.”

For more information on Rural Metro Fire Department and to find a station nearest you, visit their website.