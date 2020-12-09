Staying safe online this holiday shopping season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The pandemic changed the way Americans shop and will have a continued impact on the 2020 holiday shopping season. For many, it has meant increased shopping for pickup and delivery options, as they discover the convenience and ease of e-commerce.

So, how do you ensure you stay safe during the busy holiday shopping season? Our friends at U.S. Cellular shared these tips.

Look for early deals. To avoid crowds, look for discounts now instead of waiting until Thanksgiving. A lot of merchants already are offering Black Friday specials. Follow your favorite shops and boutiques on social media to see what deals they have. When you get holiday coupons in the mail, use the SnipSnap app. Snap a picture of a printed offer, and SnipSnap will convert it into a digital coupon to take with you when you shop.

Consider curbside pickup. Some consumers still aren’t comfortable shopping in stores due to COVID-19 concerns and virus spikes. Use your mobile device to call a store or visit its website to learn about placing curbside orders.

Attend an outdoor shopping event. As people avoid crowded, indoor spaces, businesses are bringing products outside via “sidewalk sales” for customers to browse and buy. The Market at Mary Costa Plaza at the Civic Coliseum provides an open-air shopping experience every Wednesday and Saturday. Some businesses can accept credit card payments on wireless devices with the help of a Square Reader.

Purchase directly from social media. Some of your favorite businesses may use Instagram’s shopping feature to make purchasing easy and convenient with clickable shopping tags on the photos.



Send virtual gift cards. Personalize a gift card from your phone with the Gift Card app. You can select from top national brands, customize your card and send via email.