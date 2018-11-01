Step into a Winter wonderland at Christmas Celebration! Dinner Show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Christmas Celebration! Dinner Show delivers a night of magical holiday fun for the entire family.
The performance runs through January 5, 2019 at Celebration! Dinner Show in Pigeon Forge.
The holiday performance includes a variety of talented performers, music and a live Nativity. You'll also enjoy a fabulous Four-Course Feast. that is sure to get your family into the holiday spirit.
