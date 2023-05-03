KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Step on stage and back in time to experience the magical musical of Les Miserable at Central High School. The Bobcat Company at Central HS hits the stage with their rendition of Les Miserable; School Edition. The music you love with the gorgeous set, all built by students and volunteers, the Bobcat Company gets ready for opening night on May 4th.

Bethany Lay, Music Director of Bobcat Company, tells us she is very excited to see the progress her students have made. Being able to bring to life this show is something that she says has really challenged her students and made them better performers overall.

for tickets and information on Central High School’s performances of Les Miserable; School Edition, you can visit their website.