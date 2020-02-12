Steps to protect your pets from being stolen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — February 14 is Pet Theft Awareness Day. The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley joined us with steps to protect your furry friend from being stolen.

Microchip your pets! Microchips are the best way to mark an animal as owned. When scanned they provide your name and number to the vet, shelter, or officers working with your pet. Keep all your paperwork! Whether you adopted your pet, or found them, make sure to keep all your paperwork. This includes adoption papers, vet bills, and even a rabies certificate. This will help prove the animal belongs to you. It doesn’t hurt to have a few pictures as well that clearly show you and any identifying markings! Keep all your information up to date! Make sure that if you move or change your phone number, you call the microchip company, and update your pet’s id tags to be correct!

If you would like to get your pet microchipped, or to get an updated id tag for your fur baby, stop by our facility! You can find more information on the times these services are available at HumaneSocietyTennessee.org!